Damage is pegged at $250,000 after an early morning house fire in south Windsor.

Crews were called to the 3600-block of Victoria Boulevard, east of Dougall and north of Cabana, shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

It took crews about three hours to put the blaze out.

According to Windsor Fire, two people have been displaced and the cause has been listed as careless disposal of smoking materials.

There were no injuries.