Two people displaced after house fire on Brant Street
Two people have been displaced following a two house fire in Windsor.
Windsor Fire and Rescue arrived to the scene of the 600 Block of Brant Street at around 11pm on Friday, March 18.
The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.
No injuries are reported and the damage is estimated at around $70, 0000.
.@WindsorFire1 Crews are on scene of a 2 houses fully involved in the 670 block of Brant St. 3rd Alarm assignment. Multiple units on scene. More to follow below. pic.twitter.com/Oal0tYP4HZ— On Location (@_OnLocation_) March 19, 2022