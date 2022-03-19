iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Two people displaced after house fire on Brant Street

Windsor-FIRE-ON-LOCATION-MARCH19-2022

Two people have been displaced following a two house fire in Windsor.

Windsor Fire and Rescue arrived to the scene of the 600 Block of Brant Street at around 11pm on Friday, March 18. 

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.  

No injuries are reported and the damage is estimated at around $70, 0000. 

 

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE