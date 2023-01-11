Two people from Wallaceburg arrested following December assault

Two people from Wallaceburg have been arrested and charged.

On December 26, 2022, members of Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police arrested two people who had been identified in an assault investigation which took place on December 18, 2022 on Ward line.

Officers learned that the victims had been waiting at an intersection when they were assaulted by the suspects.

A 39-years-old and a 32-years-old, both of Wallaceburg, have been charged with assault, mischief, and theft under $5,000.

The accused have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in a Sarnia court at a later date.

If you have information on this event, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).