Two people from Windsor arrested in 'grandparents scam' investigation

Two people are facing charges in connection to an investigation into a 'grandparents scam' in Lakeshore.

On Friday, June 30, officers from the OPP Lakeshore detachment responded to a report of fraud in Lakeshore.

Police say two individuals were located and identified in relation to the fraud investigation also known as the Grandparent or Emergency scam.

The scam involves someone calling a would-be-victim posing as or on behalf of a family member who is reported to be in police custody and requires cash for bail.

A 33-year-old Windsor man and a 21-year-old Windsor man are each charged with fraud over $5,000.

OPP are asking anyone who has been contacted in a similar manner to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.