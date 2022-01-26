Two people from Windsor facing drugs and gun charges

Two people are facing charges after Windsor police responded to a weapons call at a home in the city.

Around 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 26, patrol officers, along with members of the Emergency Services Unit went to a residence in the 500 block of Randolph Avenue after a report that a resident was is possession of an illegal firearm.

Through investigation, officers viewed a video which showed a suspect handling what was believed to be a prohibited firearm.

The house was contained by officers and the occupants exited the home with two suspects being arrested.

A quantity of illicit drugs and ammunition was located and seized, but a firearm has not been located at this time.

A 23-year-old Windsor man is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, five counts of possession of a firearm while prohibitied, breach of probation, possession of an illicit substance - fentanyl and possession of an illicit substance- methamphetamine.

A 24-year-old Windsor woman is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, careless storage of ammunition and traffic illicit substance - cocaine and traffic illicit substance - crack cocaine.

Police say the case remains an active investigation.