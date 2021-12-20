Two people hospitalized following crash on the 401

Two people are in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 401 in Windsor.

According to the OPP, emergency crews responded to the scene between the Dougall Ave and Provincial Rd. off-ramps of the westbound side of the 401 at around 4pm.

The collision forced traffic to be redirected until the road was reopened at around 8:15pm.

Police are yet to release any information on charges.

— with files from CTV Windsor