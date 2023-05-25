Two people in Chatham facing numerous charges after weapons seizure

Two people from Chatham are facing a long list of charges after Chatham-Kent police seized firearms following a recent search.

According to police, on Friday, May 19, members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section, Critical Incident Response Team, Digital Forensics Unit and Canadian Boarder Services Agency carried out a Criminal Code search warrant at a residence on McFadden Avenue.

A search of the residence resulted in a number of items being located and seized, including:

A 22-calibre handgun

A 3D Printer

Numerous rounds of ammunition

Large quantities of both authentic and self-manufactured firearms parts

Several electronic devices

Two cellular telephones

A 46-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman have been arrested and each face nine criminal charges in total.

Police say both individuals were held for a bail hearing and appeared in court on May 24.

They were remanded into custody until their next court appearances, which according to police will be May 29 for the 42-year-old woman and May 31 for the 46-year-old man.