Two People in Critical Condition in West Windsor Crash



Windsor police are looking for witnesses after an SUV crashed into a building early Monday morning in west Windsor.

The woman driving the vehicle and a man were taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Another man in the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It happened around 2:30am on Monday, November 11th in the 1700 block of University Ave West between Bridge Ave. and Campbell Ave.

The silver Jeep Liberty had crashed into both a light pole and the front of a restaurant causing extensive damages.

The roadway was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the vehicle before the crash or have video surveillance of the incident to contact police.