Two People in Hospital after Shooting in Chatham

Two people are in hospital after a shooting in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent Police Service was called to a home on Harvey Street for a report of a disturbance around 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police arrived to find two residents had been shot, the extent of their injuries hasn't been release, but they were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit say, "the suspects fled the scene in a white compact car" and it is believed to be a, "targeted incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonomously.