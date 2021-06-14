Two People Injured After a Vehicle Hits a Building in Kingsville

One person has been rushed to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in Kingsville.

Around 12:30 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police officers, Essex-Windsor Paramedic Services and firefighters from Kingsville Fire Department were called to a crash on Main Street East in the town.

Police say two people were in the vehicle, one was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries while the second person was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Main Street East between Division Street and Spruce Street is temporarily closed as a result of the crash.