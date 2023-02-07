Two people killed in a single-vehicle crash near Cottam

Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate a fatal single motor vehicle crash on County Road 34 north of Marsh Side Road near Cottam.

On Feb. 7, at approximately 2:54 a.m., members from the Kingsville OPP Detachment received a report of a collision on County Road 34.

Initial reports indicated that a vehicle travelling on County Road 34 left the roadway and collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle and caught fire.

Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services, Kingsville Fire Department also responded to the scene.

One occupant of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Kingsville OPP is continuing to investigate with the assistance of the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team.

County Road 34 was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Kingsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.