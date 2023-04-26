Two people killed in Tecumseh Road East crash

Two people are dead following a serious crash in East Windsor.

Police were called just before noon on Tuesday to the 6500-block of Tecumseh Road East for a two-vehicle collision that sent five people to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police now confirm that an 85-year old woman and a 91-year old man have died as a result of their injuries while a third person remains in critical condition.

The investigation continues and anyone who was in the area between Lauzon Parkway and Jefferson Blvd is asked to check dashcam footage for any evidence.