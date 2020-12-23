Two People Rescued after an Apartment Fire in Tilbury

Two people had to be rescued from their balconies after an apartment fire in Tilbury.

Chatham-Kent fire says crews from three stations were called to the building at 33 Pearl Street early Wednesday morning.

Crews worked quickly to contain the fire but officials say there is smoke and water damage throughout the building.

Two cats died in the blaze but firefighters were able to revive two other cats. There were no other injuries.

Damage is pegged at $250,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. An investigator with the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been called in.