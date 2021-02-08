Two People Rescued From a House Fire in Downtown Windsor

Two people had to be rescued from a fire in downtown Windsor that took several hours to contain.

According to officials with Windsor Fire and Rescue, two people were taken to the hospital for treatment after being rescued from a fire in the 400-block of Church Street.

An update on their condition has not been provided.

Crews were called to a multi-unit building on Church Street near Park Street West around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to find heavy smoke and fire upon arrival.

Crews with Windsor Fire and Rescue battle a fire in a multi-unit building in the 400-block of Church Street near Park Street West in Windsor. Two people were rescued from the fire and taken to the hospital for treatment. Feb. 7, 2021 (Photo courtesy of @_OnLocation_)

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says firefighters quickly switched to an exterior attack and called for additional crews.

It took more than two hours to bring the flames under control.

Lee says investigators from the Ontario Fire Marshal's office will be on the scene Monday to search for the cause of the fire.

A damage estimate has not been released.

Crews with Windsor Fire and Rescue battle a fire in a multi-unit building in the 400-block of Church Street near Park Street West in Windsor. Two people were rescued from the fire and taken to the hospital for treatment. Feb. 7, 2021 (Photo courtesy of @_OnLocation_)