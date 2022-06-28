Two people sent to hospital after crash in Leamington

Provincial police in Leamington are investigating a serious crash.

According to police, a collision occurred just before 5am on County Road 33 between Highway 77 and County Road 34.

Police say the crash involved two vehicles with both drivers being taken to hospital, one with serious non life-threatening injuries.

The section of roadway was closed but has since reopened.

Leamington fire and Essex-Windsor EMS also attended the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

