Two people sent to hospital after serious crash in Chatham-Kent

A serious two vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent is under investigation.

Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews responded to the collision early Monday night on Centre Side Road at Cedar Hedge Line in Chatham Township.

According to police, a woman driving westbound on Cedar Hedge Line was hit by a man driving a pick-up truck southbound on Centre Side Road.

Police say the 18-year-old Chatham Township woman was taken to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with minor physical injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 22-year-old Chatham Township man was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with serious injuries and was later transferred to Victoria Hospital in London.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

