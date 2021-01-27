iHeartRadio
Two People Shot, Dog Killed in Chatham-Kent

Suspects have been identified in connection to a shooting in Chatham-Kent. 

As you heard on AM 800 news Wednesday morning, officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a home on Harvey St. around 6pm Tuesday night. 

Police now say a 17-year old youth and a 37-year old man were shot, suffering non-life threatening injuries. 

A dog was also shot and killed. 

Investigators say the suspects fled the scene in a white, compact car and efforts continue to try and locate them. 

Police believe this was isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.  
 

