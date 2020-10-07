Two Pharmacy Employees Injured in Armed Robbery

City police are asking for the public's help in tracking down an armed robbery suspect.

The incident took place on Monday, October 5 at 10:45am at a pharmacy in the 1700-block of Wyandotte St. E.

According to police, the male suspect entered the pharmacy with a firearm and was able to make off with a quantity of prescription drugs.

Two employees were hurt during the altercation — both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 23-years-old standing between 5'6" and 5'7".

Police say he has a slim build, brown hair, brown eyes and scruffy facial hair.

The Major Crimes Branch is investigating and asking anyone in the area with video surveillance to check their footage.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information is urged to call the Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.