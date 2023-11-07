Two phases of apartment development along Banwell Road a step closer to approval

Phase 2 and Phase 3 of six storey apartments on Banwell Road will make its way to city council for final approval.

During Monday's Development and Heritage Standing Committee, two reports were presented for Phase 2 and Phase 3 of dwellings north and south of Leathorne Street, on Banwell and to allow for rezoning.

This strip of land was intended for commercial use only as the area continues to grow, but the developer, Dillon Consulting Limited, asked for rezoning for the area to be mainly residential.

The development north of Leathorne will see two, six storey dwellings with 156 total units, 78 units in each building, as well as 227 parking spaces.

The development south of Leathorne will see three, six storey dwellings with 180 total units, two of the buildings will have 78 units, while the third has 24 units. It will also see 270 parking spaces, 47 of which will be enclosed single car garages.

There was concern from local residents on Questa Drive, whose backyards will be against the new developments, however many of their concerns in terms of shadows, traffic, and water management were addressed by administration.

Kieran McKenzie, ward 9 councillor and committee member, says the three phases is expected to take 10 years to build.

"This will be several years in the making, so the impacts to the neighbourhood will be gradual. And frankly will give us the opportunity to evaluate in a better way, the full scope of all of the impacts into the Banwell corridor, and the larger neighbourhood."

He says the housing is needed, especially in open, large areas.

"It's coming forward along an arterial road, adjacent to one of the busiest roads, another arterial road, so Banwell and Tecumseh, in an area that's got sufficient infrastructure to support a significant amount of intensification. So, it's no surprise that these proposals are coming forward."

McKenzie says while developments such as the NextStar electric vehicle battery plant and the new Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital will increase population, Windsor is already seeing 1,000 new residents monthly.

"The housing needs are going to be further exacerbated by the pressure that those amazing opportunities represent, in terms of the economic development and adding health care capacity to our region. There's no question about that. But we're in it right now, today. We're not responding to what we might see in front of us, it's happening in real time."

Phase 1 of the project, at Banwell and McHugh, recently received full approval from city council.

This development will see one six-storey dwelling, three eight-storey dwellings, as well as a two-storey business office and a residential care facility.

Phase 2 and Phase 3 will be presented to city council within the next month for final approval.