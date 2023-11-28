Two phases of dwelling developments on Banwell approved by city council

Two phases of dwelling developments along Banwell Road have been approved by Windsor city council.

Council met Monday afternoon, with two items presented to approve the official plans and zoning amendments to allow for multiple apartments at Banwell and Leathorne Street.

The development north of Leathorne which will see two, six storey dwellings with 156 total units, 78 units in each building, as well as 227 parking spaces, received unanimous support.

However, ward 7 councillor Angelo Marignani was the only councillor to oppose the development south of Leathorne as he is still worried about flooding in that area.

The south development will see three, six storey dwellings with 180 total units, two of the buildings will have 78 units, while the third has 24 units. It will also see 270 parking spaces, 47 of which will be enclosed single car garages.

A few residents in the area attended as delegates once more, pleading for council to not approve the developments and expressing their concern over traffic, shadows from the developments, and flooding in the area.

Joan Ennis, ward 7 resident, says there will be a large increase in people in the area.

"Please do not change the zoning. Please let's have a new plan that does not include towering buildings. Do not turn Banwell into another E.C. Row [Expressway], and into a concrete jungle."

Kate Benedet, ward 7 resident, says the feels as though council is pushing more apartments as the federal and provincial governments push for more housing.

"We understand the need to build more homes, but it has to be done responsibly. The federal and provincial government's agenda has been pushed onto you, it's time to stand up and let them know that it's impossible to meet their target responsibly."

Maureen Flannery, another ward 7 resident, says she wishes more commercial development would've been approved for the space.

"We feel strongly about wanting to see commercial development on Banwell, as well as the addition of apartments that are to be built. Banwell east and west together make up a huge amount of people. We are a huge community and we are going to be joined by hundreds more."

Administration stated during the meeting that the most recent traffic study showed that there weren't issues in the development area, with only some congestion at the Banwell and Tecumseh Road intersection.

The Development and Heritage Standing Committee met in early November, where they were presented with these reports, where it was approved during the committee meeting, resulting in the need for final approval from council.

Phase 1 of the project at Banwell and McHugh received council support in October.

This development will see one six-storey dwelling, three eight-storey dwellings, as well as a two-storey business office and a residential care facility.

Construction of the dwellings will be up to the developer, Dillon Consulting Limited, on when they'll begin.