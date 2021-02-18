Two Potential COVID-19 Exposure Points Identified in Windsor

Two COVID-19 exposure points have been identified in Windsor.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says exposure may have occurred at the downtown branch of TD Bank.

According to the release, exposure may have occurred on Feb. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and Feb. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Real Canadian Superstore at 4371 Walker Rd. has also been named by the health unit.

Exposure could have occurred Feb. 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Feb. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Feb. 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The risk of infection is low, but the health unit is still asking residents to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14-days from the day they attended those locations.