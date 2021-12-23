Two school COVID-19 outbreaks lifted in Windsor-Essex, one added to list

Two school COVID-19 outbreaks have been lifted in Windsor-Essex while one has been added to the list.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website, outbreaks are no longer in place at Our Lady of Annunciation Catholic School in Lakeshore and at Monseigneur-Jean-Noël Catholic Elementary School in south Windsor.

The health unit has listed an outbreak at Jack Miner Public School in Kingsville and continues to confirm the number of cases at the school.

A variant of concern has not been identified at this time.

As of Thursday morning, there are 17 school/child care outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.