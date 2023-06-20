Two separate protests take place outside of the GECDSB office

Two protests outside of the Greater Essex County District School Board Administration Office showcased dozens of passionate parents for two different sides.

On Tuesday afternoon, dozens of parents, guardians, and community members took part in two separate protests at 451 Park Street west, ahead of the GECDSB's final board meeting of the year.

The protest did become heated between both sides, with individuals yelling at one another asking each other for respect.

One side of the protest was members of the group Parents for Parents Rights planned to protest the GECDSB's decision to limit in-person board meeting to staff and trustees only, as well as concerns around gender identity regulations that have been in place since 2021.

A counter-protest was put together by community members and 2SLGBTQIA+ Windsorites and allies to show support for the school board and spread a message of positivity.

Protesters and counter protesters outside the Greater Essex County District School Board office. June 20, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Meagan Delaurier)

Deb Harper, President for Chatham-Kent Parents for Parents Rights, says it's not okay for "secrets" to be kept in schools.

"Anyone, I don't care who you are, anyone who tells my child it's okay to keep a secret. That person, or that school board or anyone else is going to have a problem with me. And everyone should have a problem with that. You never can tell a child that it's okay to have a secret from their parents."

Pat Copus, a parent against the GECDSB's decision to stop those from attending the meetings in-person, says they should be allowed to speak at the meetings.

"I would like to know if my grandkids were thinking that they identify as a different gender, I'd like it to be part of the conversation that we could speak."

Protester, Pat Copus, at the protests in front of the Greater Essex County District School Board Administration Office. June 20, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Meagan Delaurier)

A teacher with the GECDSB was a part of the counter protest and says parents need to understand that children will speak up in a safe space.

"I think that they need to understand that queer and trans youth are here. They exist. And they belong, and they need to be supported. And if they're concerned about secrets being kept from them, I think that starts at home, that culture starts at home. Students will disclose in safe spaces."

Darryl Hicks, a counter protest parent, says if a child wants to tell their parent something, they will if they feel comfortable.

("These people are out here saying 'you need to tell us if our kids tell you something like that', it's like.. no.. if your kid doesn't want to tell you, then there's a reason for that. And the teachers shouldn't be stepping on that. Children are people too and they have their right to privacy, and their right to live their own lives."

Counter protester, Collin Grey, was holding a sign that stated he wouldn't be alive if he didn't have support in school.

"We're people, we're human, these kids just need safe spaces and it makes me feel for them because I was once one of those kids. And like my sign says, I would not be here today if I didn't have the support I needed when I was just a kid."

Counter protester, Collin Grey, at the protests in front of the Greater Essex County District School Board Administration Office. June 20, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Meagan Delaurier)

During the GECDSB meeting on Tuesday evening, Chairperson of the Board Gale Hatfield made a small speech at the start of the meeting stating that threats and harassment have become common during meetings across the province, and safety measures needed to be put into place.

She stated that many 2SLGBTQIA+ students face increasing levels of bullying, harassment and mental health issues and the board is looking to protect those students and ensure their inclusion.

The board posted to social media on Thursday that in-person attendance would be limited to staff and trustees only.