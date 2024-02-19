Two single-parent families receive keys to new homes in Windsor's Sandwich Town

Two single-parent families have received the keys to their new homes in Windsor's Sandwich Town thanks to Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday outside the homes at 3356 and 3360 Baby St., right near St. Joseph St., marking the 84th and 85th families that Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex have been able to support.

One of the homes will be going to Sam and his two kids, an 11-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son, both who have disabilities that require him to homeschool them full-time.

Sam and his two children cut the ribbon outside their new Habitat for Humanity home on Baby Street in Windsor. Feb. 19, 2024 (Photo: Rusty Thomson)

The other home is going to Adriana and her two children, a 10-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son.

She says it feels so special.

"Until I met habitat, I would never have believed any of this would be possible," she says. "But we were blessed and we're so thankful for everybody who worked so hard."

Adriana says it means so much as a mother to have a home like this for her children.

"I definitely feel a little calmer now, a little less stress. I feel positive about the future," she says.

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex has turned the keys over to two families who will take possession of two new homes on Baby Street in Windsor. Feb. 19, 2024 (Photo: Rusty Thomson)

Fiona Coughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex, says these are the first two homes they've completed in Sandwich Town in a long time.

"This is such a beautiful neighbourhood with such a historic significance to this city. We're so proud to be coming to the west-end and building in this neighbourhood, bringing two families homes," she says.

Coughlin they're going to do three more homes this year in this same neighbourhood.

"This is our model, we just keep going, we just keep building. It's transformative. The other thing that's unique in this day in age is that it's harder and harder to find pathways to home ownership for people living in housing need. We believe home ownership is a way to end the cycle of poverty," she says.

The other habitat home will be on Peter Street and one on Brock Street.

Habitat for Humanity builds houses with the help of the homeowner/partner families. Habitat houses are then sold to partner families at fair market value with no down-payment, and are financed with geared-to-income mortgages.

Every mortgage payment received goes directly in a trust to build more Habitat homes.