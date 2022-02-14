Two snowmobilers rescued from icy water near Leamington

A close call for two snowmobilers after they had to be rescued from some icy water in Leamington.

Around 10 p.m. on Feb 13, Ontario Provincial Police were called to Hillman Marsh near East Beach Road for a report of two snowmobilers going through the ice.

OPP say one of the parties made it to shore safely; the other had to be rescued by Leamington Fire Services and Kingsville Fire and Rescue-Ice Rescue Units.

Both men were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say two males were issued Roadside Screening Device demands and one party was issued a three day licence suspension.

Anyone considering venturing out on ice covered bodies of water, for recreational activities, should do so carefully and assess and manage the risks.