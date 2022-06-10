Two Spitfires prospects invited to National Under-17 Development Camp

Two Windsor Spitfires prospects have been invited to Hockey Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp.

Defenceman Anthony Cristoforo and forward Liam Greentree have both received invitations to the camp set for July 10-16 at the Markin McPhail Centre at WinSport's Canada Olympic Park in Calgary.

Cristoforo was taken in the first round of the 2022 OHL draft, 22nd overall by the Spitfires. Greentree was Windsor's second round selection, 34th overall.

A total of 40 OHL players and prospects will participate in the camp that includes 100 players invited from across Canada.

Following the camp, players will continue to be evaluated through the early portion of the 2022-23 season before 66 are named to one of three Canadian national teams - Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red and Team Canada White.

The teams will compete at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, scheduled for Nov. 5 to Nov. 12 in Langley and Delta, British Columbia.