Two Students Test Positive for COVID-19 at St. Clair College

Two St. Clair College students have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, the college announced the students are living at a residence at Windsor's main campus and had direct contact with each other without proper PPE.

According to the release, the college is working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on contact tracing, but the risk is currently low due to St. Clair's cleaning measures.

Officials have sent out a reminder of the importance of COVID-19 prevention to students.

The college says those directly affected have been notified and are being asked to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.

Both students have been ordered to self-isolate by the health unit.