Two suspects arrested after a weapons call in Windsor

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a call about possible weapons in Windsor.

Officers were called around 12 p.m. to the 1400 block of Northwood Avenue for a report of possible weapons.

Police say a victim was assaulted with a weapon believed to be a BB gun.

The investigation revealed the ncident occurred in the 2400 block of McKay.

The weapon has not been located.

Police are still investigating but ask anyone with any information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.