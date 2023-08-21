Two suspects arrested in connection to a home invasion in Windsor



The Windsor Police Service has arrested two people following a home invasion in the city's west end.

Around 7 p.m. on Aug. 19, police were called to a report of a home invasion in the 700 block of Randolph Avenue.

Once on scene, officers learned two people had been at their residence when two individuals knocked on their door and entered the house.

Police say both suspects pushed the victims, and then one of the suspects threatened and assaulted one of the victims using a blunt object.

After the assault, the suspects fled the scene.

Both victims sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned the individuals were known to the victims and this was not a random assault.

Officers arrested both suspects a short time later without incident.

A 25-year-old is charged with forcible entry and assault.

A 28-year-old has been charged with forcible entry, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.