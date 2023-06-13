Two suspects arrested in labour trafficking investigation in London, Ont., police say

The RCMP say two people have been arrested in a labour trafficking investigation in London, Ont., that involved 31 alleged victims.

Cpl. Christy Veenstra says both suspects, who are in their 40s, are facing numerous human trafficking charges.

She says 31 people were rescued as a result of the investigation.

Veenstra says the Canada Border Services Agency and London police were part of the joint investigation that led to the arrests.

She says the suspects are currently being held in custody.

Police are expected to release more details about the case on Tuesday.