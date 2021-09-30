Two suspects charged in a drug trafficking case in Windsor

Two people are facing charges in connection to a drug trafficking investigation in Windsor.

During the investigation launched this August by the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit, police identified a male and female suspect, along with a home and a vehicle.

On Tuesday, police stopped the suspect vehicle and arrested one man in the 5100-block of Tecumseh Road East.

A female suspect was then arrested a short time later at a home in the 2800-block of Tecumseh Road East.

As a result of the investigation, police seized a quantity of cash along with 183.5 grams fentanyl, 11.5 grams cocaine, 19 hydromorphone doses and 18 oxycodone.

The suspects are facing multiple charges including multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

No names are being released as the investigation remains ongoing.