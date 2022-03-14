Two suspects sought after taxi driver suffers potentially life-altering injuries

The Windsor Police Service is looking for two suspects as part of an aggravated assault investigation that's left one person with potentially life-altering injuries.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, patrol officers were called to the area of Erie Street West at Victoria Avenue for a report of an injured person.

Investigators learned the victim was driving a taxi eastbound on Erie Street West, in between Victoria Avenue and Ouellette Avenue, when an object was heard striking the vehicle.

When the driver pulled over to investigate the noise, a male approached the vehicle and struck the driver's side window, causing it to break. The driver was injured as a result of the incident.

Officers arrived and located the victim, who was transported to hospital with potentially life-altering injuries.

Two males were seen in the area around the time of the incident, the suspects are believed to have been walking eastbound on Erie Street West on the north sidewalk.

The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5'10", 25-years-old, short black hair, wearing a black track suit.

The second suspect is described as a male, possibly black.

The Major Crime Unit is asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence. It is requested that footage be reviewed both prior to and after the incident as it is unknown how long the suspects were walking in the area before and after the incident. Anyone driving in the area at the time is also requested to review dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 (or ext. 4000), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.