Two suspects sought in attempted murder investigation in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is working to identify two suspects as part of an attempted murder investigation.

On June 2, shortly after 7 p.m. officers attended a parking lot in the 3600 block of Sandwich Street for a report of a stabbing.

When police arrived they located an injured male who appeared to have been stabbed several times.

The victim was transported to hospital where it was determined the injuries were non-life-threatening.

The suspects had fled prior to police arrival. Through investigation it is believed the suspects involved fled in a silver, newer model sedan.

Investigators believe that the incident stemmed from an earlier altercation that occurred, at approximately 4:15 p.m., in the food court Devonshire Mall in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue.

The suspects and victim are also believed to have had an incident outside the mall.

Police say the victim and the suspects are not believed to be known to each other.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is working to identify two suspects (pictured) as part of an attempted murder investigation after one person was stabbed on the evening of June 2, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

Investigators are asking that anyone who may have captured any video or pictures of the incidents or the suspects to contact police immediately. The suspects may have entered into stores within the mall and investigators are requesting businesses to check their surveillance cameras.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, white, early 20's, slender build, clean shaven, wearing a black baseball hat, a black "Champion" hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black running shoes, and a surgical mask during the stabbing incident.

Suspect #2 is described as a male, white, early 20's, wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and black shoes.

The weapon, believed to be a knife, has not been recovered and the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see the suspects, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.