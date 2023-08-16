Two suspects wanted after daytime shooting

Police are searching for two suspects following a daytime shooting in Walkerville.

It happened Tuesday afternoon just before 1:30 in the 900-block of Pierre Avenue, between Niagara Street and Erie Street.

Police found a 33-year-old man with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the first suspect is a white male with short dark hair, who was wearing a black hooded sweater with large white lettering across the chest, gray pants with a black stripe halfway down each leg and white, black and red athletic shoes.

The second suspect is a white male with a beard, who was wearing a dark baseball cap with a white logo, a black hooded sweater with a large Nike logo on the front, green knee-length shorts and white athletic shoes.

Residents in the area are asked to check video surveillance and dash-cam footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.