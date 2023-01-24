Two suspects wanted in connection to armed robberies in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects as part of an investigation into a pair of armed robberies.

Police say on Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:30 p.m., a male suspect robbed a gas station in the 2300 block of Walker Road.

The Windsor Police Service is trying to identify a suspect (pictured above) in connection to an armed robbery. It took place on Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:30 p.m.at a gas station in the 2300 block of Walker Road. Jan. 24, 2022 (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

Around 9 p.m. on the following evening, a second male suspect robbed a convenience store in the 2900 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit say in both incidents, the suspects showed a weapon but no one was physically injured.

The Windsor Police Service is trying to identify a suspect (pictured above) in connection to an armed robbery. It took place around 9 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2022 at a convenience store in the 2900 block of Tecumseh Road East. Jan. 24, 2023 (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

The suspects are both white males, approximately 6' tall.

At the time of the robberies, they wore a black or blue jacket, a grey hooded sweater, black pants, a blue toque, a surgical face mask, and grey gloves.

If you can identify either suspect, police ask that you call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.