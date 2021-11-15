Two taken to the hospital after a crash on Naylor Side Road in Lakeshore

Naylor Side Road is expected to be closed for several hours following a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a transport truck in Lakeshore.

Around 8:52 a.m. Monday, first responders including OPP were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer on Naylor Side Road between County Road 46 and South Middle Road.

Police say the driver and passenger from the passenger vehicle have been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

Naylor Side Road is closed between County Road 46 and South Middle Road while debris from the collision is cleaned up.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate.