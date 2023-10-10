Two teens arrested and charged after downtown robbery

Windsor police say thanks to tips from the community, officers located and arrested two of the three suspects wanted for a downtown robbery which took place on October 1.

It was around 1 a.m. when police were dispatched to the intersection of Wyandotte Street E and Goyeau Street and when officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a head injury.

Police say three unknown men allegedly punched the victim in the head, causing him to fall to the ground, and then taking the victims phone and wallet before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects were arrested without incident on October 7.

One suspect, 19, has been charged with robbery with violence and failure to comply with a release order and the second suspect, 19, has been charged with robbery with violence.

Police say the third unknown male is still outstanding.

Anyone who has further information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.