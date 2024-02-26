Two transported to hospital following home invasion in Leamington 

Two people were transported to hospital after home invasion in Leamington on Saturday.

Around 5:45 p.m., police received a 911 call from a home on Talbot Street West.

The investigation determined that three individuals attended a residence and forcibly gained entry. Once inside, two occupants of the home were assaulted by the suspects.

Police say the suspects then fled from the home into a white four door pick up truck.

Officers searched the area but did not locate the vehicle.

The suspects are described as:

-#1 tall white male, green or yellow construction vest, dark boots, light brown hair, brown eyes

-#2 tall white male, dark brown hair, medium build

-#3 short white male, medium build



Both victims were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that this is not a random but rather a targeted incident that remains under investigation.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is asking residents in the surrounding areas if they witnessed anything or if they have video surveillance capturing anything suspicious to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at catchcrooks.com.