Two vehicle collision kills one near Ridgetown

A 60-year-old Chatham woman has died after a two vehicle collision on Victoria Road at Gosnell Line near Ridgetown.

Chatham-Kent emergency crews responded around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police determined that a vehicle travelling on Gosnell Line collided with another vehicle travelling northbound on Victoria Road.

The driver in the first car, a 32-year-old Chatham woman, was travelling with a 13-year-old passenger. They both were taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver in the second vehicle, a 60-year-old Chatham woman was pronounced deceased on scene. Her passenger, a 60-year-old woman, was seriously injured and was transported to London via air ambulance where police say she is listed in stable condition.

Police will not be releasing the name of the deceased.

The Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.