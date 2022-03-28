iHeartRadio
Two vehicle crash in Leamington closes road

Essex County Road 14 is closed between Kent Road 1 and Highway 77 following a crash this morning.

Leamington Ontario Provincial Police, along with Leamington Fire Services and Windsor-Essex Emergency Medical Services are currently at the scene of a two vehicle crash that happened at 8:47 a.m. 
 
A minivan, with one occupant, failed to stop at the stop sign while travelling southbound on Essex County Road 37 and struck a westbound SUV carrying four people. 

The driver of the minivan had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. 

The four people in the SUV were taken to a local hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious. 
 
The road will remain closed while the collision is investigated, and further updates will be provided as they become available. 

