Two Walkerville Streets to Receive $4.6-million in Upgrades

The City of Windsor is spending $4.6-million to upgrade two streets in Walkerville.

City staff were on hand Wednesday to officially launch the project at Ypres and Gladstone Ave.

The work will provide much needed upgrades to roads, sidewalks, streetlights and watermains.

The project is in partnership with the Windsor Utilities Commission which is paying the cost of replacing nearly two kilometres of near century-old cast iron watermains.

Reconstruction of the two roads began June 9 and is expected to be completed by November 30.