Two Weekend House Fires Considered Suspicious

A pair of house fires in the city late Friday and early Saturday are being considered suspicious.

The first, in the 500-block of Janette Ave at around 10:30pm Friday night.

There were no injuries, but damage is estimated at $350,000.

The second fire took place in the 9600-block of Midfield Crescent around 3:30am Saturday morning.

Working smoke alarms woke up the residents and no one was hurt there either — damage is pegged at $250,000.

The Ontario Fire Marshall and Windsor police are investigating both fires.

Anyone with information is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.

