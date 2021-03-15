Two Weekend House Fires Considered Suspicious
A pair of house fires in the city late Friday and early Saturday are being considered suspicious.
The first, in the 500-block of Janette Ave at around 10:30pm Friday night.
There were no injuries, but damage is estimated at $350,000.
The second fire took place in the 9600-block of Midfield Crescent around 3:30am Saturday morning.
Working smoke alarms woke up the residents and no one was hurt there either — damage is pegged at $250,000.
The Ontario Fire Marshall and Windsor police are investigating both fires.
Anyone with information is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.