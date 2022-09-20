Two Wheatley men fined and suspended for unsafe hunting

The provincial government is working on protecting people from unsafe and illegal hunting practices.

Riley Brown and Jeffery Brown, both of Wheatley, pleaded guilty and were recently fined $1,000 each for unlawfully discharging a firearm from a roadway, and $500 each for trespassing for the purpose of hunting.

Both individuals have been suspended from hunting in Ontario for six months.

The court heard that on September 25, 2021, conservation officers were conducting a planned decoy operation in the Hullett Marsh area.

Officers then observed Jeffery Brown drive past the decoy location and stop the vehicle. Riley Brown stepped out of the vehicle and, following direction from Jeffery, attempted to shoot at the decoy from the roadway. The decoy was located on private property where the Browns did not have permission to hunt.

Conservation officers remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy.