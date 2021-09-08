Two Windsor businesses listed as possible COVID-19 exposure points

Two Windsor businesses are being listed as possible COVID-19 exposure points.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued a notice for anyone who was at Carter's Oshkosh at 7201 Tecumseh Rd. E. on Aug. 26.

A notice has also been issued for any customers who were at Sky Zone Trampoline Park at 7654 Tecumseh Rd. E. on Aug. 30 and 31, between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Anyone who visited either of those locations on those days is being told to get tested immediately and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.