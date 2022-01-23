Two Windsor made whiskies honoured at Canadian Whisky Awards

Two Windsor made whiskies have received top honours at the 2022 Canadian Whisky Awards.

J.P. Wiser's Red Letter 15 Year Old was named the Domestic Connoisseur Whisky of the Year.

The Red Letter whisky, only available for purchase at the Hiram Walker and Sons distillery in Windsor or online, was also granted the Award of Excellence – Line Extension and received a Gold Medal.

J.P. Wiser's 22-year-old Smaller Hero took home the Export Connoisseur Whisky of the Year and the Award of Excellence – Canadian Whisky Profile.

Dr. Don Livermore, Master Blender at Hiram Walker, says the competition gets tougher each year.

"It's just gets better and better every year. The amount of whiskies that are developed across Canada has grown exponentially since I first got involved with the Canadian Whisky Awards and competition was tight, competition was fierce this year."

Dr. Don Livermore, Master Blender at Hiram Walker, says the connoisseur category is the best of the best.

"Connoisseur whiskies category is certainly a very premium style of whiskey. It is meant to be a sipper drank on ice. It's in the elite styles of whiskies in the higher price range."

Dr. Don Livermore, Master Blender at Hiram Walker, says Windsor-Essex whisky continues to be some of the best in the world.

"We make great quality whiskey here in Canada and we've got a great group of people at the Hiram Walker distillery. I think just this showcases great products do come from Canada and we should be proud of what we make here in Windsor, Ontario and certainly proud that this represents what a typical style of Canadian whisky should be."

The Canadian Whisky Awards recognize the best Canadian whiskies and encourage distillers to maintain the highest quality standards.

To qualify, a whisky must be distilled and matured in Canada. Winners are selected by an independent panel of whisky experts in blind taste testing.