Two Windsor Men Aboard Capsized Boat on Lake Erie

Provincial police have now identified one man who died and another who remains missing after their boat capsized on Lake Erie.

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to a report of an overturned vessel 100-yards from the shore of Rondeau Provincial Park at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 6.

An unresponsive man was located on shore and pronounced dead at the scene — he's been identified as 75-year-old Robert Thibert of Windsor.

A second man, 57-year-old Kenneth Blythe of Windsor, is still missing.

The OPP's Underwater Search and Recovery Unit continues to search the area.