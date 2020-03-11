Two Windsor Men Charged in Wellington Rd. Assault



WINDSOR — Two Windsor men have been charged following an alleged assault.

As AM800 News reported on Tuesday, police were called around 12pm Tuesday to an apartment building on Wellington Rd. and Wyandotte St.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested two suspects and later found a second assault victim, who had fled the scene before police arrived.

The second victim also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Mario Angelo and Nathaniel Krug, both 20 years old, are charged with aggravated assault.