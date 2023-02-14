Two Windsor men charged with numerous firearm offences in Sudbury

Two Windsor men have been charged with numerous firearm offences after an officer in Sudbury seized a loaded gun.

Around 10:45 p.m. on February 11, police were dispatched to Elgin Street and Grey Street in Greater Sudbury in relation to a weapons complaint.

Information provided to police was that two men had approached another individual and one of the men had pulled out a knife.

When officers arrived, community members in the area told police that two men were leaving in a car.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and located the two men, when officers noticed the driver was showing signs of impairment.

Police attempted to use an approved screening device, however the man refused and was placed under arrest for failing to comply with demand.

It was also determined that the man was breaching a release order, and was a suspended driver. When police searched the vehicle, officers located a loaded handgun.

As a result, 33-year-old, Yves Sika of Windsor was arrested and charged with failing to comply with demand, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon, and driving while under suspension.

The passenger in the vehicle, 33-year-old, Anthony Logan of Windsor was charged with careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon.

Both men were held in police custody overnight and will appeared in court on February 12 to answer to the charges.