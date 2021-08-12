Two Windsor Men Face Break and Enter Charges After Being Caught Red Handed

A pair of Windsor men have been charged with break and enter after being caught in the act in Walkerville.

Just after 1:30am Wednesday, officers were called to a business in the 1600-block of Kildare Rd. after the owner spotted the suspects on security cameras.

One suspect was arrested as he tried to flee on foot while the other attempted to hide inside the business.

The K9 unit was called in and the second suspect gave himself up.

A 39 and 50-year-old are facing several charges including break and enter and possessing break-in instruments.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call city police or Crime Stoppers.