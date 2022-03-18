Two Windsor men facing drugs and fire-arms charges

Two men are facing drugs and fire-arms charges as a result of a joint investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police and the Windsor Police Service's Drugs and Guns Unit.

According to police, the investigation was launched in January when a male suspect and vehicle were identified in a suspected drug trafficking case.

On Wednesday, March 16, the OPP joined forces with DIGS applying for and granting a search warrant for a residence in the 1700 block of Tecumseh Road East.

At around 5:15 p.m. the suspect, accompanied by two other people, was located by DIGS and the Emergency Services Unit.

A search warrant was also executed on the involved vehicle, where police found a large amount of illicit drugs located within hidden compartments.

28-year-old Dillin Falloon, of Windsor, is facing three charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm with no licence, possession of a firearm while prohibited and possession of ammunition while prohibited.

Charlton Bowen, a 39 year old Windsor man, is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The third person was released with no charges after further investigation.

Approximately 250 grams of fentanyl, 1390 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 680 grams of cocaine were seized, with an estimated street value of around $313,000.